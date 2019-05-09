Four-year-old to take on Chorley 2k for Home-Start Central Lancashire to say thank you for helping her family

A young girl and her mum will be taking on the Chorley 2k Family Fun Run to say thank you to the centre that has supported their family.

Four-year-old Damson Evans and her mum Sophie, 31, will be doing fun run on Sunday to raise money for Home-Start Central Lancashire, which supports local parents and families.

Mum Sophie, of Chorley, said: "When we began receiving support from Home-Start, Damson was 9 months old, at first I only attended the groups to help develop friendships and Damsons social skills. At this point I realised I needed extra support at home.



"Since then I've been on a life skills development course with Home-Start and many activities such as a day out to Gulliver's World and many seasonal parties.



"Earlier last year I went through the training to become a volunteer and group leader. If I can just help one person like I've been helped it will be well worth it.



"I feel like I've got more of an insight because I've been there myself. I know how hard it is taking that first step and asking for help. If they are too nervous to answer the door for that first visit … I understand that.



"Home-Start has changed our life; I'm not quite sure where we would be without them.



"Every donation counts towards helping local families."

To support Damson and Sophie visit https://www.gofundme.com/2k-run-for-homestart-central-lancs