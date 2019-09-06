Fund-raisers take part in Morecambe Bay walk for Galloway's Society for the Blind

A sight loss charity is thanking its supporters after hundreds of people crossed Morecambe Bay in aid of blind and partially sighted people.

More than 800 people raised thousands of pounds as part of Galloway’s annual Morecambe Bay eight-mile walk from Arnside to Kent’s Bank.

Families taking part in Galloway's Morecambe Bay Walk

This year Michael Wilson led the walk for the first time in his new role as Queen’s Guide to the Sands.

He said: “I’ve had an incredible weekend leading Galloway’s walkers across the sands of Morecambe Bay, the sea of yellow T-shirts crossing the river looked brilliant. The number of walkers that took part for Galloway’s made it really special.

“I know that Cedric Robinson has had a great relationship with Galloway’s over the years and it was lovely for him to meet us on the sands.

Fund-raisers at the charity, which has offices in Penwortham, Chorley and Morecambe, praised their walkers’ efforts and thanked them for taking part in the event.

Peter Galloway, who is blind, with his family during Galloway's Morecambe Bay Walk

Event organiser, Charlotte Carnell said: “I am absolutely delighted with the amount we have raised. We’ve had a wonderful couple of days meeting some our lovely supporters.

“This is always a popular event and we feel extremely lucky to be able to be able to raise funds in such a beautiful part of the world.

“We just wanted to say a very big thank you to everyone who took part. We are so grateful to all our supporters who help us to make a real difference to people living with sight loss.”

Families taking part in Galloway's Morecambe Bay Walk

Staff from Galloway's during the charity's Morecambe Bay Walk