Fund raising evening for former footballer Lenny Johnrose who has motor neurone disease

A fund raising evening in aid of former striker Lenny Johnrose will take place at Bamber Bridge FC at the end of this month.

Preston-born Lenny was diagnosed with motor neurone disease more than two years ago.

In aid of the Len Johnrose Trust - to raise funds and awareness of MND and help Lenny and family enjoy life to the maximum - the one-off event - An Evening with Len Johnrose - will see Lenny team up with former footballers Colin Hendry, Brett Ormerod, Lee Cartwright and Mark Patterson and comedian Graeme Ryner.

Tickets for the night on January 31, are £10 each, which includes a pie and peas supper.

They are available from Bamber Bridge FC, Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Irongate, Brownedge Road, tel 01772 909695.

Lenny started his playing career with Blackburn and had a short spell on loan with PNE in 1992.

He joined Hartlepool and then came back to the region to play for Bury.

He was a key figure in the Shakers’ back-to-back promotions, being a massive favourite at Gigg Lane.

He moved on to Burnley and was in the team which won promotion in 1999/2000.

In 2003, Lenny signed for Swansea and helped them fight off relegation to stay in the Football League.