Funeral arrangements revealed for Derian House founder Margaret Vinten

The funeral of Derian House founder and honorary president Margaret Vinten will take place later this month.

Miss Vinten, known affectionately by many as Miss V, passed away peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on Thursday June 6.

A well respected member of the community, Margaret was a nurse and had set up several nursing homes, including Moor Park House and Preston Private Nursing Home.

But she was more well known as the inspiration behind Derian House, in Chorley. After being approached in 1991 by the Haydock family, who wanted to open a children’s hospice, Miss Vinten became the driving force behind the campaign.

Her funeral will take place at St Leonard's C of E Church on Wednesday, June 26, at 11.30am, with a service at Pleasington Crematorium in Blackburn at 1.30pm. The wake will be held at Stanley House Hotel in Mellor.

Guests are asked not to wear black.

Family flowers only, with donations to British Heart Foundation and The Stroke Association.

