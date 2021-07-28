Garstang Show is back on August 7
Organisers of this year's Garstang Show are looking forward to a bumper event after last year's show was cancelled due to the pandemic.
They're back and they are determined it will be a show to remember.
The 206th Garstang Show organised by the Garstang and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society takes place on Saturday August 7 and Secretary Gill Billington said: "We're really looking forward to it and really looking forward to seeing all our visitors again. We've got a lot of entries. The team and directors have always had faith that Garstang Show will happen this year!"
The list of attractions ranges from a food hall and craft tent to vintage vehicles, horticultural displays and children's entertainment by Astral Circus, The Sheep Show and numerous livestock classes.
Gill added: "We have cattle, sheep ,pigs, goats, rabbits and poultry."
She said a particular highlight is that this year there will be Horse of The Year qualifiers in the light and heavy horses section and noted: " In the Shires/Heavy Horses section we have Clydesdales and a Suffiolk Punch entered."
The show will also feature A Celebration of Agriculture in the main ring. Gill said: "It has been supported by a lot of local people and is going to give a journey through the technological development of agriculture. We'll start with a shire horse, and there will be a steam tractor, viintage tractors, early day hydraulics right up to the present where we have huge combine harvesters and a drone."
She added: "We like to strengthen the links between town and country. We like to strengthen that link and we like to inform. The Celebration of Agriculture is about that - it shows how agriculture has changed over the last 100 years."
The gates open at 8.30am and the show continues until 5.30pm. Tickets can be bought in advance priced £12.50 for adults, £4 for children and free for youngsters under three. They can also be bought on the door.
Gill said the show had been planned to be "socially responsible" and said: "Hand sanitisers are available and we have a one way system in the marquees. The Society politely requests people to wear a mask inside the marquees."
For more information see https://www.garstangshow.org/ or here .
