Get your skates on - the ice rink's on its way to Chorley

Get your skates on for Chorley’s real ice rink which opens on Saturday.

The attraction - back by popular demand - will be on St Thomas’s Square, at the back of the Town Hall, to free up more parking spaces for shoppers.

The rink, hosted by Chorley Council, is part of the town’s festive celebrations that brought thousands of people in for the lights switch on and is sponsored by Reel Cinema.

Councillor Peter Wilson, deputy leader of the council, said: “The ice rink always proves popular and it brings more visitors into the town centre who will hopefully do some of their Christmas shopping here too.

“The ice rink offers fun for people of all ages and we’ve moved it to St Thomas’s Square after feedback from traders and the fact that we expect more people visiting the town centre with M&S Food now open and the adventure golf, tenpin bowling and cinema opening in Market Walk before Christmas.

“It’s just one of many things we’ve got going on to give people an enjoyable experience and at the same time they can do some of their Christmas shopping whether on the markets, in Market Walk or at one of the many independent stores.”

Chorley’s Winter Wonderland will be open every day until Sunday, January 5, except Christmas Day.

The rink is £6 per skate session with payment on entry. Ice skates and other equipment provided. Time credits will be accepted on the ice rink only for the first hour and last two hours of each day. Cub Club, which are skate sessions for children six and under, will run on Sundays between 10 and 11am and Monday to Fridays noon to 1pm.

Cub Club is £3 per skater and all child skaters five and under must be accompanied by an adult. There is limited availability on each session.

There will also be themed skating sessions and we are taking school and group bookings.

To register your interest for a school or group booking please email events@chorley.gov.uk.