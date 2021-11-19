Creating 15 new jobs, the shop opened its doors to the public this morning (Friday).

Seating up to 22, the store, one of 100 that Greggs is opening in 2021, will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including its popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and items from the new Christmas Menu. Delicious freshly-made sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go.

Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Greggs manager who has been with the chain for eight years outside the new premises in Chorley.

Greggs’ velvety smooth flat white and warming peppermint tea are among the hot drinks on offer at the new shop, all of which are 100% Fairtrade.

Customers will also be able to make click-and-collect orders via the Greggs app, while delivery orders can be made via Just Eat.

Shop manager Sarah Riley said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway, click and collect or Just Eat delivery.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop in Chorley has brought 15 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Greggs manager Sarah Riley.

The shop’s opening hours are: Monday – Saturday: 06:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 07:00am - 05:00pm.