The 49-year-old from Kendal, who has worked for the hospital for the past 14 years, explains how he began putting a smile on patient's faces.

He found a love for guitar after watching his brother when he was 15 and has been playing ever since.

"It all started in the pandemic. We had a lot of long stay patients who were really ill with Covid and part of the rehabilatation process is to get to know them find out what they like and don't like.

Tom Owen.

"There was one particular patient called Roger Kenyon, who spent over 50 days with us, and who I am still in touch and friends with.

"He was a massive music fan and done a bit of dj-ing in his time. I asked him did he fancy a song and he gave me one to play."

To date, Tom has showcased his skills and brought joy in a dire situation to 10 patients.

He added: "It's a really nice thing to do as it brings a smile to their faces.

"We have a great team at Preston and it's all part of the rehabilitation process.

"It's part of patient care. It's fun and light-hearted and also good for staff morale.

"It also helps me playing as it's a good break from the normal day as well as stress relief for patients and staff."