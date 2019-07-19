Here are this week's charity champions - July 19 2019 From horse riding to selling sandwiches, here is a round up of what the community has been doing to support charities. Well done everyone 1. Rotherham Taylor donates to Preston Hockey Club Accounts firm Rotherham Taylor donates 500 pounds to the Otters Under-12s mixed junior team at Preston Hockey Club to buy specialist kits for both girls and boys. ugc Buy a Photo 2. Sue's Spring Ride for St Catherine's Hospice Ulnes Walton Bridleways Association raised 1,900 for St Catherine's Hospice by holding Sue's Spring Ride, in memory of Sue Taylor-Green, who died of cancer. Her niece, Jessica Berry, 7, is picture on the horse ugc Buy a Photo 3. Sandwich sales SPAR retailer James Hall & Co has donated half a million pounds to the NSPCC and Marie Curie since 2011, through sandwich sales ugc Buy a Photo 4. Millercare delivers three scooters to Shopmobility in Preston Millercare Service Centre handed over a donation of three transportable scooters today to Shopmobility in Preston ugc Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2