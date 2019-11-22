Here is how an Adlington woman who has spent half her life trying to shed the pounds has achieved her dream of becoming a WeightWatchers coach

Nina Buckley has spent half her life with WeightWatchers, after she witnessed her weight creeping up to match her age.

The 39-year-old from Adlington joined her first workshop when she weighed 19st at the age of 19 and she is thrilled to finally achieve her goal of becoming a WW coach.

Nina Buckley, of Adlington, before she lost weight. She is pictured just before she featured on BBC's Perfection quiz show in 2012.

She says: “Ever since I went to my first workshop when I was 19 and met my first WW coach, I knew I wanted to do that as well, and I’m loving the way I can share in other people’s journeys.”

Nina, who is a PR and communications manager for Lancashire Teaching Hospital, says she has struggled with her body size for 20 years. After initially losing a few stones when she was 19, her weight crept up again, reaching her heaviest at 25st when she was 25.

She began shedding the pounds again but soon found she put it on again.

But her ‘trigger moment’ to pick restart her weight loss journey was asking for the seat belt extension on the plane when returning from a holiday in Vegas to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Nina Buckley now

Over the course of three years, she lost an astonishing 10st, as she now weighs 15st.

Admitting that her under active thyroid condition can challenge her results at times, she is keen to add that the group support from WW has had a positive impact on her journey, especially with shifting the mindset.

She says: “It’s always a welcoming group of people and lovely to hear successes from other members, and how they have faced and overcome the challenges met as we all have the same ups and downs at some point.”

A busy mum-of-one, juggling a number of roles including parent governor at her son’s school and newly elected councillor for Adlington Town Council, Nina shares how fabulous she feels thanks to shedding the pounds, saying: “I feel lighter, can walk quicker and don’t get out of breath as much. I can go on an aeroplane and not worry whether the seat belt will fit around me, and can sit on a train and not feel like I’m taking up part of the seat next to me, or half my bottom hanging into the aisle.”

Dropping from a size 26 to a size 16 and trousers now a size 14, Nina is enjoying the introduction of healthy habits into her own lifestyle and ready to share her success with residents in her own community.

She adds: “Whether eating at home, family or friends houses, it doesn’t matter what I eat as I know I can build it into my points and let the weeklies take a hit if needs be.

“I love the tracker on the app and can search for anything as even restaurants are pre-programmed and it helps me to make better choices and compare foods.

“I can also eat normal food and normal recipes without feeling I always have to live on soups and salads and it means I can eat what everyone else is.

“If you are thinking of taking steps to start your journey to that healthier you, I would say go for it. If you are at the point you want to do it for yourself then just sign up, visit a workshop and find out about the plan and get in the right mind set for the results to start showing.”

Nina’s group meets every Thursday at 6pm at Noah’s Ark Kitchen and Deli, Adlington.