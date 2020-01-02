Here is how you can grab one last space for the Virgin London Marathon in aid of Galloway's Society for the Blind

Sight loss charity Galloway’s Society for the Blind, has just one place left in the Virgin London Marathon, which takes place on April 26.

Charlotte Carnell, events fund-raiser at Galloway’s, said: “Every year, runners supporting Galloway’s in the Virgin London Marathon raise thousands for local blind and partially sighted people. We only have a limited window of opportunity to fill our last remaining place.

“The marathon is a fantastic event to work on, supporting people not only to raise an incredible amount of money, but to accomplish a challenge of a lifetime. We offer full training support, a running vest and the chance to join an amazing team of runners. We only have one remaining place up for grabs. Our fundraising target for our places is £1,800.

“We offer support right from the moment people sign up, both in terms of fund-raising and with their training, we’d be delighted to talk to anybody who’s been thinking of running the London Marathon.

“If you have been fortunate enough to secure your own place in the ballot, we would love it if you would consider running in support of Galloway’s and in doing so, making a difference to local people in your community affected by sight loss.

“Last year the Team Galloway’s London Marathon Runners raised a fantastic amount for the charity. Their wonderful efforts meant made an enormous difference to people living with sight loss in our local community.”

Virgin London Marathon 2020 takes place on Sunday April, 26. To find out more or to secure a place contact Charlotte Carnell on 01772 744 148 or charlotte.carnell@galloways.org.uk