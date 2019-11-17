Here is how you can play the lottery and support Galloway's Society for the Blind

Local sight loss charity Galloway’s is set to launch a new lottery scheme to help support people living with sight loss across Lancashire.

For £1 per week players will be allocated with a unique six-digit lottery number, which will remain yours for as long as you wish to keep playing. You can purchase more than one lottery number if you wish. Winners have to match three, four, five or all six digits of the winning number in the correct place in the sequence to win prizes of five free tickets to the next draw, £25, £1,000, or the jackpot prize of £25,000.

Players are able to pay online via direct debit or make card payment, or can also pay by cheque. Players must be 16 or over to enter.

Stuart Clayton, chief executive Officer of Galloway’s, said: “The Galloway’s Lottery is a significant milestone in our fund-raising history. It will ensure that we can help even more local people who are in need of our support, not only through the funds the lottery will generate but also through the increased awareness that this might bring.

“We want to be able to reach even more people across the north west of England who may be in need of our services. The Galloway’s Lottery will be a vital income stream which will help to ensure nobody faces a life with sight loss alone.

“The Galloway’s Lottery is hopefully going to generate a great deal of excitement for players though we are keen to remind everyone to play responsibly.”

Holly Atkinson, individual giving and legacies fund-raiser at Galloway’s, said: “At Galloway’s we are always looking for new ways to fund-raise so that we can carry on our work supporting blind and partially sighted people.

“The lottery is a new, exciting way for our community to help us raise funds for our vital work. We hope that the lottery will not only add an element of fun to encourage people to sign up, but it will also enable supporters to give regularly to Galloway’s, which is crucial for our future development.”

For more details on the Galloway’s Lottery and to join visit www.galloways.org.uk/lottery or call Holly on 01772 744148.