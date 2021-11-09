Local award winning artist, sculptor and writer Anthony Padgett has devised the fair to showcase local work and talent and celebrate the range of art works produced by those living in the Morecambe Bay area.

The Morecambe Bay Art Fair 2021 will take place on December 4 and 5 at The Platform, Old Station Buildings on Marine Road West.

Anthony, who will be exhibiting his own works later this month at the Manchester Art Fair, said: "Morecambe has seen an amazing Renaissance over the past few years. There is so much creative talent in Morecambe Bay area that it would be great to have a selection of work in the prestigious venue of the Platform. I hope that it will build over the years."

Artist Anthony Padgett pictured outside the Fair venue The Platform

He continued: "I decided a Morecambe Fair because there's lots of talented artists moving from outside the area into Morecambe. There's lots of art groups in Morecambe but no one event where all this talent can come together and people can come and see the interesting and great work that is being created and support their local art scene.

Anthony is also ambitious to see Morecambe recognised as a destination for art. He said: ".Part of the inspiration to put on the Fair is to help turn Morecambe into the 'Margate of the North' - a creative centre."

It is planned that there will be up to to 25 tables of artists and galleries selling work and large scale artworks including sculptures will be shown on the main stage. Anthony said stallholders will be welcomed showing contemporary fine art, ceramics, photography and sculpture. Stalls will cost £100 and Anthony said: "The cost to hire the Platform (and staff) in Morecambe means that I have to charge £100 per artist table to make the event work."

He added there will be no commission taken on sales.

Anthony is keen to see Morecambe take its place on the national arts map

Award winning artist Anthony, who has a studio at Birley Studios, Preston, was born in Burnley and brought up in Morecambe where he attended Morecambe High School.

His limestone sculpture entitled The Praying Shell can be seen on the shore at Bolton le Sands. It overlooks the site where 23 Chinese cockle pickers died, but was planned before the tragedy. His award winning Millennium Angel is sited at Leighton Hall, Carnforth.

Anthony also teaches jazz swing dance and rock n'roll dance at classes in Preston, Morecambe and Samlesbury.

*There will be an evening opening event and party from 5 -9pm on December 4 and a daytime opening from 10am to 5pm on December 5.

Praying Shell by Anthony Padgett

For further details about the event or to book a stall (cost -£100) contact Anthony at [email protected] or call 0790 2342448 For the Fair's facebook page see here* Next year's Fair will be held on November 4-6.