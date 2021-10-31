Tips to help keep your pet safe and happy this Halloween.

Many of our pets are fearful of fireworks and become majorly distressed which is due to the unexpected flashes and explosions. It is estimated that 45 percent of dogs in the UK show signs of fear when they hear fireworks as they have much more sensitive hearing than humans, hearing sounds four times farther away than we can.

The RSPCA has some tips that can help your pet through the Halloween period.

Walk dogs in daylight hours before the fireworks begin.

Pull curtains at dusk and keep a television or radio switched on.

Provide a hiding place or den for your pet. They may choose to stay under or behind furniture. Leave them be, if they emerge give them praise and a treat.

After darkness make sure your pet is contained within your home. By leaving a door or window ajar and you risk your pet fleeing from the noise.

Provide your dog with lots of water, as an anxious dog may be more thirsty than normal.

If you are planning a garden display warn your neighbours. They may well have pets and a little consideration can prevent problems.

If your pet is seriously stressed see your vet, there are treatments available that can address the problem.

Keep chocolates and sweets away from pets as eating these could make them really poorly.

Firework phobia is a treatable condition and animals don't have to suffer such misery every year.