One of the many doggos who dressed up for Halloween.

The event, aptly titled Howl-O-Ween Shoot and Social, was the brain-child of Fran Atkinson and Meera Jethwa of Meerapuppins Penwortham Puppy care services.

“We wanted to hold a community event to raise funds for a local dog charity. Homeless Hounds in Thornton, Cleveleys was our chosen charity”, said Fran.

“We ran a competition on the day where dogs could win prizes donated from Fluffy Betty, The Grey Dog Company and Heights Farm.

This pooch clearly knows how to get into the Halloween spirit.

“Winners included best dressed, best behaved, politest dog, cutest senior dog and best photographed dog.

“All the dogs were winners in my eyes.”

Thirty-nine year-old Fran is the owner of Frans Fotos - a wedding, pet and events photographer from Preston creating memories for you to share with your loved ones, friends and family. Whether you’re walking down the aisle posing in a field with your dog or celebrating a family party, she will put all her energy and creativity into capturing the moments you don’t see.

She also works as a medical photographer for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

I'm not afraid of no ghosts.

She added: “This is a varied role where I get to photograph many clinical conditions including photographing brain surgery is pretty amazing.

“I’m photography obsessed. It’s my passion. I love to take photographs of weddings, people and pets.

“I had a career change and trained as a Veterinary Care Assistant in 2012. I’ve always been a huge animal lover and this felt right for me at the time.”

The self-confessed animal lover owns two rescue dogs - both of which are basset hounds who go by the names of Rodney and Dexter. She rescued Rodney when she worked at the Manchester Dogs Home for a year.

Who's afraid? Me?

“Rodney was called Pete when I got him but he fits the name of Rodney better as his character is boisterous.”

She also owns Senegal Parrots named Polly Anne and Kiwi.

Next on the agenda she will be donning her photography skills at The Space Centre in Preston on Saturday, December 11, creatively adding: "I'm aiming to do family photos with a huge teddy bear."

For more information or if you would like to book Fran for an event you can email: [email protected] or www.fransfotos.co.uk.

Just one more picture.

Smile for the camera lads.

Fran with her basset hound rescue - the 'boisterous' Rodney.