Huge praise for Chorley vicar after completing gruelling 140.6 mile Ironman UK race

A Chorley vicar has taken his place among the country’s most elite athletes after completing a gruelling triathlon.

Father Eddie Carr, Priest at St Paul’s Church in Railway Road, Adlington, is now the self-titled “Iron Priest” after conquering the 140.6-mile Ironman UK race on Sunday (July 14).

The race was made up of a 2.4-mile swim at Pennington Flash, a 112-mile bicycle ride around Bolton and Rivington, and a 26.2-mile run in Bolton – and all without a break!

He finished the race in 14 hours and 53 minutes, coming a respectable 894th out of 1,310.

Taking to social media, Fr Eddie said: “Thank you so much for all those who came out and cheered, you were amazing.

“Officially an Ironman; 140.6 miles! Can I claim the title of Blackburn Diocese’s first Iron Priest?”

Father Eddie Carr after completing the Ironman UK race

Fr Eddie’s sister, Bethany Carr, said: “When my rather ‘unathletic’ brother Eddie told us he had signed up to compete in the Ironman this year we thought he had gone mad!

“After months of hard training, the big day was fast approaching and nerves were getting the better of him. He didn’t think he would ever see the finish line but quitting wasn’t an option.

“Our family, his friends and church parishioners all believed in him and cheered him on along the way.”

“In just under fifteen hours he completed the race with the biggest smile on his face.”

Father Eddie during the race

Bethany added that he “had the courage to start and the strength to finish” when he thought he couldn’t.

“We are all completely and totally proud of you,” she added.

This year’s race saw major route changes, missing out Anderton, Heath Charnock, Coppull, Mawdesley, Croston, Leyland, Buckshaw Village, and Clayton-le-Woods. Instead it only kissed the borough at Rivington.