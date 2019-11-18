I'M A CELEBRITY 2019: Former Preston Rock FM DJ turned Radio 1 star Adele Roberts feasts on crocodile in the 'posh' jungle camp with Girls Aloud team-mate Nadine Coyle

Lancashire lass and former Rock FM DJ Adele Roberts was victorious in episode one of I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here! earning a place in the main jungle camp with team-mate Nadine Coyle from Girl Aloud.

Radio 1 DJ Adele, who is from Southport and started her radio career presenting Preston-based Rock FM's Smooth Grooves and Sunday breakfast shows following a stint in the Big Brother house, was seen entering the Australian jungle in Sunday night's thrilling first episode.

The cast of I'm a celebrity: Get me out of here!

Adele had to canoe downstream in the Pontoon of Doom challenge and collect a token from a bug-infested box while fellow camp-mate Nadine skydived from 10,000 feet for them to collect keys to do the challenge.

Adele and Nadine posted the fastest time, which meant they joined Myles and Roman in the main camp where they enjoyed a meal of crocodile and potatoes cooked on a gas stove - open fires have been banned for fear of bush fires during this series.

The other celebrities went to the smaller camp of Snake Rock on a diet of rice and beans.

Ten new contestants including US reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, Match Of The Day presenter and former Arsenal favourite Ian Wright, Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson as well asNadine and Adele.

Ant and Dec in the jungle for I'm a celebrity: Get me out of here!

Comedian Andrew Maxwell, actress Jacqueline Jossa, DJ Roman Kemp, rugby star James Haskell and Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway will also spend up to three weeks taking on the harsh surroundings of the Australian bush.

Ant McPartlin made a joke about his break from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! as he returned for the new series of the show.

The TV presenter took a step back from his work commitments following his arrest for drink-driving in March 2018, and This Morning host Willoughby stepped in to join Declan Donnelly in the jungle for I'm A Celebrity in 2018.

McPartlin is back for this year's series of the ITV show, and as it got under way on Sunday night, Donnelly shouted: "He's back! I'm back! We are all back!"

The duo then started to discuss this year's hopefuls and as Donnelly got confused about which contestant they were talking about, McPartlin quipped: "I've had a year off, what's your excuse?"

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly also appeared to poke fun at the Duke of York's Newsnight interview.

During the interview, Andrew attempted to defend his reputation following the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, and denied claims he had underage sex with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's accusers.

Giuffre has said she recalled the royal sweating as they danced at a club, but he said he had a medical condition at the time which meant he did not sweat.

As I'm A Celebrity got under way on ITV on Sunday, McPartlin said this year's contestants were likely to be "sweating".

But Donnelly quipped: "Presuming they can sweat, not everybody can apparently..."

The duo also made a couple of jibes about contestant Caitlyn Jenner possibly pocketing a huge salary for appearing on show.

The US reality TV star - known for Keeping Up With The Kardashians - is said to be getting paid £500,000.

Donnelly joked that most people go into the jungle to lose a few pounds, and McPartlin teased that Jenner was apparently "going to be gaining 500,000".

Donnelly then reminded McPartlin not to believe everything he reads.

Caitlyn Jenner and Kate Garraway have been voted to do the first bushtucker trial of the series: Bugged Off.