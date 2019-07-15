The Gala Group's Spitfire trundles through Adlington as part of the carnival

IN PICTURES: Adlington Carnival returns to the streets with its annual parade

The annual Adlington Carnival returned with a bang over the weekend with hundreds turning out for yet more fun in the sun.

The carnival well and truly kicked off at midday on Saturday (July 13) with onlookers setting up shop on streets around the town for the traditional parade showcasing an eclectic array of talent on show as a range of floats and fancy dress entertained crowds. Proceeds from this year’s carnival are going to mental health charity Mind.

St Judes RLFC take part in Adlington Carnival
Pilots Andy Lee and Gareth Dale of D'Day Squadron take part in Adlington Carnival
The Gala Group's D'Day Squadron take part in Adlington Carnival
The Spitfire builders of D'Day Squadron take part in Adlington Carnival
