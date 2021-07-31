IN PICTURES: Gold Medal for Chorley's Anna Hopkin in mixed relay at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Chorley swimmer Anna Hopkin claimed Olympic gold after Great Britain won the inaugural mixed 4x100 metres medley relay final in a new world record time at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 12:02 pm
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 12:10 pm
The original quartet of Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Freya Anderson were more than two seconds clear of the rest of the field in the heats, setting a new European record, and Team GB, with the addition of Hopkin for Anderson, eased to victory on Saturday morning.
Here are some pictures from an historic golden moment ...
