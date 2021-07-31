Anna Hopkin of Team Great Britain competes in the Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

IN PICTURES: Gold Medal for Chorley's Anna Hopkin in mixed relay at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Chorley swimmer Anna Hopkin claimed Olympic gold after Great Britain won the inaugural mixed 4x100 metres medley relay final in a new world record time at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

By Jon Peake
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 12:02 pm
Updated Saturday, 31st July 2021, 12:10 pm

The original quartet of Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Freya Anderson were more than two seconds clear of the rest of the field in the heats, setting a new European record, and Team GB, with the addition of Hopkin for Anderson, eased to victory on Saturday morning.

Here are some pictures from an historic golden moment ...

1.

Anna Hopkin of Team Great Britain reacts after winning the gold medal

2.

All smiles - Anna Hopkin of Team Great Britain reacts after winning the gold medal

3.

Anna Hopkin (right) of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

4.

Gold medalist Kathleen Dawson of Team Great Britain (right) places the medal of Anna Hopkin of Team Great Britain around her neck during the medal ceremony

