Join third Musical Journey online event to raise funds for charity and enjoy a world concert at home

It is the third Musical Journey organised by former Prestonian Fiona Frank and other volunteers. She said: "This event has the threefold aim of bringing great music and performance to the world, providing payment for performers who have lost their live gigs due to the pandemic and raising funds for two essential Lancaster charities.”

Global Link in Lancaster which is creating a new centre for refugees and asylum seekers, and A.C.E. (Achieve, Change, Engagement) which helps young people with mental health challenges are the charitites chosen to benefit from the event.

Musical Journeys 3: Rhythms and Harmonies around the World includes afternoon workshops and evening performances by musicians and dancers from countries including Turkey, China, Syria, as well as local musicians. Tickets cost £10 (basic), £25 (supporters), £2.50 (concessions)and are free to refugees, asylum seekers and those with no spare funds.

Former Prestonian Fiona, whow now lives near Lancaster, said: "The event will take place on Zoom and will also be live streamed on Facebook to get it out to the largest possible audience."

She continued: "At the evening concert you’ll see Sevilay Gok , a wonderful Turkish singer and baglama player, Solana, a Bristol-based world music trio who play rhythmically complex and harmonically rich music inspired by folk traditions around the world and Boom Bike Bourree, a four piece line up of hurdy-gurdy, beatbox, accordion and trombone, centred around Lancaster, who bring a mix of mediaeval dance music and hip hop beats.

"Attendees can also see a recorded performance by the Yandong Grand Singers from south west China who are running a lunchtime singing harmony workshop (the time difference means they can’t join us live).*

The evening will end with a late night Caribbean and Salsa dance party led by Phil Kaila from Preston.

Earlier in the day the workshops comprise: * Arabic body percussion workshop with Berlin based Syrian musician Ali Hasan with Syrian dance performers Medhat Aldaabal and Moufak Aldoabl

* harmony singing workshop with the Yandong Grand Singers from south west China,

* a Salsa and Caribbean dance workshop with champion dancer Phil Kaila, originally from Zambia who runs dance school Salsa North West in Preston.

* Beat Box workshop with Lancaster community music leader Ashley Murphy which will introduce the basics of beatboxing and techniques to encourage participants to write their own beats.

The Bristol based Solana Trio are joining the Musical Journey

The event will be co-presented by Fiona Frank and representattves from Global Link and A.C.E. Lancaster.

For more details and to book, see tinyurl.com/musicaljourneys3 or here .

