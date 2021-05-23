Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper 'devastated' by coronavirus

Former Chorley man Derek, 53, was admitted to hospital in March last year with coronavirus symptoms before having to be put into a coma.

Today (Sunday) the TV presenter gave an update on his condition to the BBC's Andrew Marr.

Kate said Derek came home from hospital on April 7, and added: "He is devastated by covid.

Kate Garraway on the BBC's Andrew Marr show

"He can't really move. His communication is very minimal"

She said there were some "up" moments and he had a lot of memories.

Kate added: "He's a long way from the Derek Draper you know, Andrew....