Debbie, Ethel, Renee, David and Angela receive cards from local primary school children.

The UK’s leading retirement property developer McCarthy Stone has organised the festive initiative to bring joy to homeowners who are enjoying their first Christmas celebrations.

The cards have been delivered to delighted residents who are able to keep them as a memorable and touching gift from their first ever Christmas time at home in Leyland.

Debbie Christopher, House Manager at Balshaw Court said: “I think I can speak for all the residents here when I say how touched and happy we were to receive the thoughtful and beautifully made Christmas cards from the pupils at St Andrew's CE Infant school.

One of the Christmas cards.

"Their kindness really is appreciated and to know that the children spent so much time making them is something very special. They are a fabulous memory of our first Christmas here at Balshaw Court."

Debbie Bond, Marketing Executive for McCarthy Stone Northern Division, added: “A little kindness can bring a lot of happiness and that’s exactly what we wanted to achieve with our Christmas card initiative.

"Last year, the festive period was a very difficult time for many, so spreading joy has never been more important as we are fortunate enough to be in a position where we can enjoy Christmas once again."

Jayne Woan, Headteacher at St Andrew's CE Infant school, added that the children really enjoyed making the cards for the residents and that they are hoping next year they will be able to visit them in person to sing some carols.