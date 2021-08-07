Lancashire firefighters join UK contingent to tackle raging wildfires in Greece

Lancashire firefighters are joining a UK team to help tackle the wildfires in Greee

Firefighters from the UK are being deployed urgently - at the Home Secretary’s request - to help Greece as the blazes continue to devastate parts of that country, with four from Lancashire included.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said today: "The four firefighters that will start the journey from the UK to Greece will leave Lancashire tomorrow morning following COVID tests.

"At this point, we will be able to confirm the stations (in Lancashire) that the crews are from."

They will join other teams from Merseyside, South Wales, London and West Midlands fire services who are due to fly out to Athens tomorrow.

The wildfires have spread across Greece, with thousands of tourists and residents being evacuated from towns north of the Greek capital, Athens.

At least two people have died, including a firefighter, with strong winds and high temperatures are making it difficult to control the fires.

The National Fire Chiefs Council’s (NFCC) National Resilience team is responding to a formal request from the Home Secretary Priti Patel to give operational assistance to Greece.

The team of experts will be deployed alongside their Greek counterparts in tactical firefighting.

The NFCC says any team it sends out is entirely self-sufficient; ensuring that no additional burden is placed upon a country already suffering demands on its resources when faced with the aftermath of sudden onset disasters.