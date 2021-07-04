Lancashire neighbours land five figure lottery win

Two Lancashire neighbours are celebrating after winning £90,000 with People’s Postcode Lottery.

The people living in Charnock Richardwas announced as a winner with the lottery on Sunday landing a lucky player with a cheque for £30,000 while another winner pocketed £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

Janet Langson, 55, took home £30,000 and found out how much she had won on a video call with lottery ambassador Judie McCourt.

People’s Postcode Lottery winner Janet Langson, of Charnock Richard

Janet was left delighted after her winning cheque was revealed from a golden envelope.

On seeing the prize amount, she said: “Thirty thousand, wow, brilliant. Fantastic!”

Janet had to wait a few days to find out her prize after receiving a call from the lottery and she admitted that she had trouble sleeping after hearing she had won.

She said: “Just knowing what the figure is, because we’ve all been guessing, it’s brilliant. I’ve hardly slept, I’ve had butterflies in my stomach.”

Janet plans to treat her family and reunite with her sister in America with the winnings.

She said: “My sister lives in America, so when we can go, we would go and see her and then go to Vegas because she doesn’t live far from Las Vegas.”

Before any holidays are booked Janet intends to treat her 14-year-old daughter with some of the winnings.

She said: “My daughter wants all sorts of things, new boots for horse riding, loads of things. She loves horse riding; I think that’s her only love.”

It’s been a difficult year for Janet after her mum died in February.

She said: “I actually joined the People’s Postcode Lottery because my mum had Alzheimer’s and it gives a lot of money to Alzheimer’s charities.”

Janet and her family also contracted Covid earlier in the year but now fully recovered, they plan to celebrate her cash windfall by going out for a meal.

She said: “We’re going to go out for dinner tonight and have some champagne!”

The other winner chose to remain anonymous, but their prize will be transferred into their bank account.