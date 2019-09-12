Lancashire Remembers and The Wings Centre in Preston honoured at the Royal British Legion Awards

Two Lancashire groups were recognised at the Royal British Legion Greater Manchester and Lancashire Area Awards.

Lancashire Remembers beat Waitrose supermarket, in Walton-le-Dale, and the South Cumbria and North Lancashire Military Vehicle Trust in winning the Fund-raising Organisation Award: Lancashire.

This was for the work Anne Ellwood and Nick Holme had done in organising a festival of remembrance at the Guild Hall, in Preston, last November, which included Lancashire’s cadet forces and a host of bands and choirs.

The Wings Centre, in Fishergate, Preston, was honoured in the Support To The Armed Forces category, for its befriending service and range of activities for the RAF and armed forces community and their families.

Dave Eltman, from Chorley, who is the Royal British Legion Parade Master for the region, was also shortlisted in the Unsung Hero: Lancashire category.

The inspirational evening, held at the Bury Village Hotel, was introduced by Alison Bunn, RBL area manager for Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

It featured guest speakers, D-Day veteran Jim Healey, and Anthony Cooper, an Afghanistan veteran, who spoke about how they had been helped by the Royal British Legion.