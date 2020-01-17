Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner visits Chorley Community Hub

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has praised the role that community hubs play in bringing neighbourhoods together and helping engage people who may otherwise be lonely or more vulnerable, on a visit to Chorley Amateur Boxing Club.

Clive Grunshaw visited the club to see first-hand how they engage with the local community and support those who attend sessions.

This is after he officially launched Our Lancashire late last year, with a celebration event attended by around 400 people from across the county.

The new initiative, which is supported by public services and organisations, acts as a one-stop shop for groups and events and aims to make the county the social action capital of the UK.

Supported by engagement officers, who also visited the Chorley-based club, the aim is to engage vulnerable people and also build more confident communities, both key priorities in the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan.

He said: “There is so much great work being delivered by community groups across Lancashire and I’m delighted that, since I was first elected in 2012, I have been able to support organisations

which are engaging people, strengthening and bringing together our neighbourhoods and engaging with vulnerable people.”

Michael Graves, senior coach at Chorley Amateur Boxing Club, said: “It was great to be involved in the launch of Our Lancashire and it’s exciting to be part of something which is aimed at engaging people who may otherwise be lonely, have not much else to do or more vulnerable, which is something that is already part of what we do here.

“Having the Commissioner visit and see what we do and how we are at the heart of our community here in Chorley is really good and we’re excited to be involved in Our Lancashire

as it grows and strengthens communities.”

To find out more about Our Lancashire, visit www.ourlancashire.org.uk