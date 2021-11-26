Leyland Christmas lights switch on put back a week due to Storm Arwen winds

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire said: "Due to the weather warnings in place for strong winds tomorrow and following a detailed review of the forecast and advice we have decided to postpone the Christmas lights switch on until next weekend.

"Ourselves and Leyland Town Team were really looking forward to bringing some festive fun on Saturday but the safety of our visitors is of utmost importance. By taking the decision today it means we can rearrange everything for next Saturday (4 December).

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to seeing you all soon. We will confirm full details for the rearranged event in the coming days."

The Leyland light switch on which has been cancelled for tomorrow.

Martin Carlin, Chair of the Leyland Town Team, added: "We'd so been looking forward to this event - our first big one since the pandemic but we have to be mindful that the strong winds will affect a significant part of our event.

"By taking the decision today it means we can run the event a week later instead rather than having to cancel everything on the day.

"I'm sure our residents and traders will understand the decision and will confirm arrangements for next week's event in the coming days."

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council, said: "We fully support the decision as we want this event to be a great day out for visitors but also a good one for our local businesses.

"The forecast tomorrow means we would run the risk of having to severely scale back the event or cancel it completely in the morning and we felt it was best to take the decision today and look to host the switch on next weekend.

"We'll work closely with the Leyland Town Team to make sure we kick off the festive season in style."

The switch on is expected to take place the following weekend, weather permitting.