Leyland salon reopens with the wow factor after neighbouring fire caused massive smoke damage

Maison Cy Hair Studio in Towngate was badly affected by smoke damage caused by a fire in a vacant shop five doors away in Towngate.

“Everything was completely covered in sutty smoke”, said Carl Marshall who owns the salon with his wife Cy.

“Every single thing was contaminated. More than £15,000 of stuff had to be thrown away, including everything electrical, the ceiling had to be replaced, and all the mirrors. We’ve had to completely start again.”

Cy Marshall outside her renovated hair salon in Towngate, Leyland

The fire started in the vacant premises at around 12.20am on May 20, with five flats above and behind the shop having to be evacuated.

The fire service said passersby spotted the building on fire and called 999 before bravely running into the building to alert those living in the flats above.

The residents were led to safety just moments before the building became engulfed in flames. The fire soon reached to the roof and spread to five neighbouring properties before fire crews brought it under control.

Cy Marshall

Carl said: “Someone at the fire service told me it was one of the worst fires they’d seen, and at one point, they were considering letting the whole block burn down.”

Carl and Cy, who have already had to shut the business down several times due to Covid restrictions, said they were determined to be positive about the situation and reopen with a ‘wow’.

Carl said: “I believe in staying positive, so I told Cy we’d get it reopened in four weeks, and we have.