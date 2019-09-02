Man flew half way across the world to climb the Three Peaks for Derian House in Chorley

A soccer coach flew half way across the world to compete with his brother in tackling the three peaks - to raise money for Derian House.

Danny Wadeson didn’t think anything about flying back home from Washington to join his brother Ben, 42, and dad Ken, 72, in climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, raising £450 for the Chorley-based hospice.

Danny, 45, who teaches soccer in America, said: “I have a new found respect for people who climb these peaks either individually or collectively. The real positive was being able to raise money for a worthwhile local charity, Derian House. Spending quality time with my brother and dad, a rarity with me now living in America, was also really special - the sibling rivalry and wanting to beat my brother definitely gave us the motivation to push through.”

Ben, 42, account manager at What More UK, in Burnley, added: “It was 30 degrees when we reached the foot of Ben Nevis at 7pm, reaching the summit at around 11pm, taking a moment to soak in the stunning views along the way. We saw sunrise at Scafell Pike in Seascale after a six-hour long car journey - though slightly cooler, it was a much steeper ascent and definitely more demanding than the first peak. I found it the toughest terrain out of the three, but we managed to complete it before driving four more hours to the beautiful mountain that is Snowdon.”

By the time the three men had reached the third peak, exhaustion and fatigue was starting to set in. Ben, who lives in Lytham, added: “The third peak was testing - we’d been awake for a long time and our legs were starting to ache from the first two peaks. But we knew we had to fight through it for the children we were raising money for. It was important for us to finish. A cloudier atmosphere on Snowdon meant the views were obscured so we had to use head torches on our descent.”