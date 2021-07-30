Missing Leicester man last seen 11 days ago 'could be anywhere in the country'

Philip Hearn was last seen leaving his home address in Rowlatts Hill at around 8am on Monday, July 19.

A public appeal was launched on July 21 but the 26-year-old remains missing, causing police and his family to become "extremely concerned for his welfare".

Philip needs to take regular medication which he does not have access to while he is not at home.

He also does not have a phone with him, according to police.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Please share to help our friends at Leicestershire Police find missing 26-year-old Philip Hearn.

"Philip hasn't been seen for 11 days and could now be anywhere in the country.

Philip Hearn (pictured) is described as around 5ft 9in tall, with dark blonde hair and a beard. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Officers are really worried about him."

Philip is described as around 5ft 9in tall, with dark blonde hair and a beard.

Anyone with any information about Phillip’s whereabouts has been urged to call 101, quoting incident number 711 of July 19.

