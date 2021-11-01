Lancashire Police Tac Ops and Preston Fire are currently on the scene.

The event was run by Chorley Council who had been offering residents the chance to reserve a tree on the website over recent months, to be collected at one of two giveaways being held this autumn/winter.

The first giveaway since the start of the pandemic took place last Saturday, October 30, with the first of the pre-ordered trees handed out by Mayor of Chorley Councillor Steve Holgate.

The event proved a real success, with locals defying the rain to collect their new trees in their numbers.

A resident collects his tree from the Mayor of Chorley Councillor Steve Holgate.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said: “It’s lovely to see so many residents wanting to get involved with tree planting, it all helps towards our target of 116,000 being planted in the borough by 2025.

“A big part of our climate change programme is about engaging with and involving Chorley residents in the work we are doing and letting them know how they can get involved in tackling climate change."

The Mayor added: “Thank you to everybody who came along to pick up their free tree. It was wonderful to see you all.

“It’s brilliant that so many people share our passion for looking after our environment and making Chorley an even more attractive place to live.

A resident collecting his tree.

“This is such a great initiative and it was a pleasure to be involved.”

The second giveaway is planned for Friday, February 26, at Ackhurst Lodge carpark. Trees must be pre-ordered at chorley.gov.uk/treegiveaways.Tree species available include Silver Birch, Crab Apple, Holly, Mountain Ash, native mixed hedgerow and Wild Cherry.

After declaring a climate emergency in 2019, Chorley Council pledged that more than 116,000 trees would be planted in the borough by 2025. So far, around 30,000 trees have been planted with the help of the community and other landowners.

For anyone who missed out, you can still order a free tree on the Chorley Council website for collection at the next event to be held in February.

A resident collecting her tree.

Further information can be found at chorley.gov.uk/treegiveaways