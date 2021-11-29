The popular fast food chain located in the car park of the Tesco store on Foxhole Road near Astley Village will be ready just in time for the festive season.

The groundwork began in August this year for the site which will be situated less than two miles from its sister branch in the town centre.

A spokesperson for McDonalds said: "We are recruiting over 100 members of staff for various positions."

The store will be opening its doors from 11am this Wednesday.

Jobs still up for grabs include:

Crew Member Full Time: rate of pay under 21’s £7.50 / Over 21’s £9.00.

Customer Care Assistant Full Time: Rate of Pay under 21’s £7.70 / Over 21’s £9.20.

Chorley Tesco Crew Member part time: rate of pay under 21’s £7.70 / Over 21’s £9.20.

The new McDonalds site in Chorley.

Overnight Crew Member: rate of pay between midnight – 6am (aged 18-20: £9.50 & Over 21’s £11.00).

Grounds Keeper/Maintenance Person: rate of pay under 21’s £7.70 / Over 21’s £9.20.