Preston auditions for circus act which needs a lotta bottle

The situations vacant advert is quite specific . . . applicants will need to be flexible.



But for anyone who has ever dreamed of running away to join the circus, but never really had the bottle, this could be the perfect job.

The Circus of Horrors is scouring Lancashire to find candidates for the role of “Pickled Person” for its 25th anniversary tour

The successful applicant will be able to squeeze into a tiny bottle as part of the spectacular show which has been startling audiences around the world for almost 25 years.

Auditions have been held around the county, including on Preston’s Flag Market, in the hunt for pint-sized talent to take on the role.

A spokesperson for the bizarre circus troupe said: “The applicant does not need to be a contortionist, but must be flexible and not suffer from claustrophobia. They will have to climb into and out of a bottle, two foot tall and 18 inches in diameter. It’s an age old adage that everyone wants to run away and join the circus. But for one Lancashire person that dream could become a reality.”

The Circus of Horrors was created by Preston-born entertainer John (Dr) Haze in collaboration with circus owner Gerry Cottle and promoter Pierrot Bidon to appear at the 1995 Glastonbury Festival.

Ringmaster Doktor Haze was in Preston to publicise the job hunt. He brought with him performers including world record holding sword swallower Hannibal Hellmurto, hair hanging diva Anastasia IV, hula hoop queen and current “Girl in the Bottle” Yana Rodionova and twisted contortionist The Voodoo King. The anniversary tour takes in two Lancashire venues - Blackburn’s Empire Theatre (October 24) and Blackpool Pleasure Beach (October 25-November 2).