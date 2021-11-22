Dental nurse Tasha Smith, 32, and Chanel Dann, 24, who is studying social work, held the fundraiser last Friday at Ingol Labour Club in Preston.

Even more impressive is the fact that the ladies pulled the event together in just six days to coincide with International Men's Day on Friday, November 19.

International Men's Day is intended to celebrate positive role models and highlight the loving strength that men bring to their families and communities.

The event raised £1303.79 for men's mental health charities.

The day also opens up the discussion for issues that affect men around the world.

Both ladies who have lost male friends to suicide feel more needs to be done to highlight the issue of men not being able to talk about their feelings, instead choosing a dark path that they then struggle to come back from.

Chanel said: "We decided that some sort of awareness needed to be done on Friday 19th, due to it being International Men's Day. The charity night seemed to sit right so we went for it.

"We had over 60 amazing prize donations from within our community, from sets of lashes - £500 worth of decking.

Green balloons adorned the room as the colour signifies mental health awareness.

"We couldn't be more grateful. We were overwhelmed with the turnout. We didn't know what to expect.

"The room was full with good energy and positive vibes."

She added: "The community of Preston are finally coming together to make the changes that need to be made."

Tasha who is currently on maternity leave added: "It was a brilliant night and everyone came together as a community.

Tasha Smith and Chanel Dann who organised the event.

"We had two acts - DLN who are a dance school and Callie Allen who is an up and coming singer who has suffered with mental health herself so was very fitting.

"Nicki Kirby, 33 who has set up a GoFundMe page to help him gain a 16-seater van to take men out and about instead of the usual drink fueled nights did an amazing, inspirational speech about his journey, our aim and how we came to be as a collective.

"We also remembered the people we have lost with photos and a video."

What's next for the unstoppable ladies?

"We have our walk on Sunday, December 19 from Lea Police Station Lytham windmill and then we're speaking about a ladies night in January, summer barbecues."

In the UK suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45.