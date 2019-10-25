Priest Town Brewing gets ready for Christmas ale launch

Preston's very own brewery is gearing up to launch a specal Christmas ale.

Priest Town Brewing is getting ready to launch its first festive ale, described as "a Winter Saison brewed with bitter orange peel, cinnamon and thyme."

Essenza

In the meantime, lovers of craft beer and good food might well enjoy an event at Essenza Ristorante, Withnell, near Chorley, tomorrow night (Saturday October 26) from 5.30pm.

The brewery is showcasing some of its beers - along with "special burgers, pizza and gin".

Ian Stezaker of Priest Town Brewing said: “The event will be showcasing our range of beers and the featured guest brewery this time around is FarmYard Ales based up in Cockerham.

"The beers will also be available to purchase to take away and anyone buying/trying six Farm Yard Ales will receive a free glass.

“Also available will be gins from two new local start ups, two from Ribble Valley Gin Co of Longridge and three from Spirit of Garstang."

He added: "To further enhance the event this time round we will be doing Proper Tasty Burgers, freshly made to order and a selection of pizza."

Priest Town Brewing has a wide range of ales and a loyual following.

The brewery is run by founder Ian Stezaker, John Turner and Rob Ardron and the PTB series of beers are brewed jointly with Anthony Warhurst.

