Professonial medium Ian and his ghosting hunting dog Basil set to investigate Chorley's Covered Markets

A professional medium and his ghost sensing dog will be descending upon a market hall after getting reports of supernatural goings on.

Ian Wood and his team of six from Sixth Sense Ghost Hunters are setting up shop at Chorley’s Covered Markets on Saturday, May 4 after the team received reports of a history of spooky events from traders.

Will Basil and Ian find anything? (JPIMedia)

Ian will be joined by his 14-year-old Border Collie, Basil, who he claims has the ability to communicate with spirits.

Ian, who been involved in paranormal activity for 38 years, said: “Basil always comes with us and wears a jacket with our sponsors on it. She can actually communicate with spirits.”

He added: “There’s been a lot of things going on in the market. I was in there on Tuesday leafleting when I spoke to some of the guys at the market.

We were asked by them to come to the market because of things they’ve seen.”

Ian and Basil in Chorley's Covered Market (JPIMedia)

Ian, 53, says one individual told him of a “presence” behind her on Tuesday morning – as well as “orbs all over the place”.

They will use Ouija boards and hold open circles on the evening to try and communicate with the deceased – with past events seeing people levitate off the floor, Ian claims.

The covered markets form part of Chorley’s famous market history, with stallholders in the town dating back to the 1400s.

Ian, from Leyland, claims that there have been some actual deaths in the market’s long history with items also seen “flying off shelves”.

He added: “There’s a whole lot of things going on and there has been for years.”

The ghost hunters and their equipment worth £30,000 will descend on the market corridors from 8pm to 2am, with proceeds from tickets sold going to Barn Owl Bill, the man behind Leyland’s bird rescue centre.

“I’ve rescued birds of prey myself,” Ian explained.

"I’m an animal lover and have got some off him before.”

This isn’t the team’s first venture into Chorley having previously held ghost hunting evenings at Astley Hall.

The team also set up shop at Wigan’s Old Courts on Friday night (April 26), where previous evenings seeing camera men filming on the night forced to leave halfway through due to what they experienced.

To take part in the evening contact Ian on 07491 111 281 to secure tickets