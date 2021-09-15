Matt Chorley, a presenter and podcast host from national news station Times Radio, will be bringing his show to the town he twinned it with during lockdown this Friday, September 17 and says he is 'most excited for Chorley cakes' on his visit.

The award-winning political journalist who began hosting his mid-morning show on the station when it launched last year, will be going live at Masons Market Cafe on Friday morning.

It comes after he held an unofficial ceremony with deputy council leader Peter Wilson in January, in a bid to 'pair' his show and the Lancashire town together.

The broadcast coincides with the meeting of G7 Parliamentary Speakers being hosted by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Chorley MP and Commons Speaker.

Parliamentarians from around the world will attend the talks at Astley Hall at the weekend.

Presenter Matt will make his first trip to Chorley this Friday ahead of the Summit

Matt said: “If it’s good enough for Nancy Pelosi, the US speaker, it’s good enough for me. I’m so excited to finally be coming to the town that gave my ancestors our name.

"We twinned the radio show with the town during lockdown this year. Peter Wilson, deputy leader of the council, joined me on Zoom to make it official.

“I wanted to get more real voices on the show, instead of just hearing from politicians. So when we want to talk football we can speak to Chorley FC coach Jamie Vermiglio, and as he’s a headteacher we can call him up to talk about schools too.

"Glen Hutchinson at Spinners has been on to talk about the impact of the pandemic on the hospitality industry, Reverand Michael Print from St George’s described the church in lockdown while Brown’s the Butchers have tried to convince me of the merits of Lancashire haggis.

Staff at the Masons Market Cafe will welcome presenter Matt

“But the thing I’m most looking forward to is trying Chorley cakes. I had them once from a motorway services but I want to try the real thing. Lindsay Hoyle tells me they need butter, which I’m ready to try. All in the name of journalistic research, obviously.”

Matt, who spent 16 years reporting politics from the Houses of Parliament before becoming a radio presenter, is set to return to Chorley next year to perform his stand-up comedy show 'Who is In Charge Here' at the Chorley Theatre.

But this trip, ahead of the G7 Summit, will be the presenter's first to the northern town.

The show, recorded live at the Masons Market cafe can be heard on digital channel Times Radio or online from 10 am.

The national radio presenter will host his mid morning show from the market hall