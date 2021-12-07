Redrow apprentices Jack Davies and Lucy Parkinson with Redrow Lancashire’s Construction Director Keith Collard.

Lucy Parkinson and Jack Davies are the latest recruits to its ever-growing apprenticeship scheme, bringing the total of trainees over the last three years to 26, with other roles being offered to graduates and sponsored degree students.

Lucy has secured her place in the company’s customer service department, with Jack gaining a place within the housebuilder’s administration team.

Before joining Redrow two months ago, Lucy, 20, from Chorley, completed a Btec Business course at Runshaw College gaining the highest grades available – three distinctions - the equivalent of three A*s at A-Level.

She says: “A family member owns a Redrow home so I knew already the standard that it stood for, and I also believed it was a good business to get involved in and that Redrow was offering a great apprenticeship scheme.”

Lucy’s initial training will last for 15 months, with an option to go to a higher apprenticeship and qualification scheme after that.

She says: “I am ambitious, and I feel I have got such a great opportunity to achieve with Redrow. In only two months I have had such great support and lots of training; I am really enjoying my work and the rest of the team has been very welcoming, and there’s a great atmosphere.”

Lucy adds: “Degree courses and university are not for everyone – but it’s good to know that there are other ways to progress with a great career via other avenues, like apprenticeship schemes.”

Jack, 17, from Preston, started an engineering course after GCSEs but soon realised it wasn’t for him. “I stuck it out for three months before I began thinking again about an apprenticeship which had always been on my mind.

“I have joined Redrow as an administration apprentice, which was ideal because I’d done business studies at school, and I’m really enjoying learning all aspects of admin and gaining knowledge of other departments too.”

The apprenticeship programme is just one aspect of Redrow’s efforts to nurture talent and encourage a new up-and-coming workforce.

Claire Jarvis, managing director for Redrow (Lancashire), based at Buckshaw Village, added: “It is important to us that we support and train our current employees, so they can fulfil their potential and rise through the ranks with us.

"But it’s equally important that we encourage others to start their careers with us to ensure the continued success not just of Redrow, but of the construction industry as a whole.”