Redrow offers up to £2,000 with community groups grants scheme for Chorley

Redrow - one of the largest house builders in Britain, is offering four grants of £500 each to community groups, charities or other good causes based in, or serving, the area around its new development Sycamore Manor in Whittle-le-Woods.

Sian Pitt, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “As we launch our new development in Whittle-le-Woods, we wanted to offer our support to the local community as a part of our commitment to being a good neighbour.

“There are so many great causes, organisations and groups in the Chorley area doing wonderful work to support the community and we want to hear from them about how we can help. Any not-for-profit group can apply for a £500 grant for whatever they need, just by telling us a little about the project and how it benefits those living in and around Whittle-le-Woods.”

Redrow has previously undertaken a similar community grant scheme in Clayton-le-Woods which donated funds to four groups including a local pickleball club.

Redrow is now inviting suggestions of how the new community grants can be distributed to help other groups.

She added: “These community grants are designed to support small projects at the heart of local life that can potentially make a big difference. It could be to buy new tables for a community hall, sponsor a sports team or provide outdoor play equipment for a toddler group."

The community grants are in addition to more than £700,000 of contributions Redrow has made to the local community around its development in Whittle-le-Woods as part of the planning process. These include funding for affordable housing, play area improvements and community infrastructure.

Located off Mottram Close, Redrow’s latest venture, Sycamore Manor, features detached three and four-bedroom family homes.

Those wishing to nominate a project for Redrow to consider supporting should email [email protected] to request an application form, stating ‘Sycamore Manor Community Grants’ in the subject line.

The deadline for completed applications is midnight next Monday, December 13.