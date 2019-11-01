Remembrance Sunday Service and Parade to be held in Leyland

South Ribble Borough Council has announced arrangements for this year's Remembrance Sunday Service in Leyland.

Every year, the council helps to organise the parade and church service for Remembrance Sunday.

This year, the parade will start at 10.40am from the Civic Centre on West Paddock on Sunday, November 10.

The parade turns left out of the Civic Centre car park, proceeding down West Paddock, then onto Lancastergate, before cutting through the Tesco car park to eventually arrive at Leyland Cross and the cenotaph on Church Road opposite St Andrew’s Parish Church.

A short service will be observed at the cenotaph at 11am.

The parade will be made up of local Army cadets, dignitaries, the Mayor of South Ribble and others.

All residents are welcome to line the route of the parade.

Later, at 11.25am, a church service will be held at St Andrew’s Parish Church - again, all residents welcome.

The parade will then return to the Civic Centre at 12.25 following the conclusion of the service.

The Mayor of South Ribble, Coun Harry Hancock, said: “Remembrance Sunday is a day for reflection, thankfulness and acknowledgement of great sacrifice and honour.

“We remember them always, because to forget their heroism and valour would be to forget why we enjoy our freedom today.

“We pay tribute to the Armed Forces and their continuing work to protect us, as they have done so courageously over two World Wars and other conflicts since.

“We will remember them.”

Coun Derek Forrest, Armed Forces Champion at South Ribble Borough Council, said: “Members of the Armed Forces put their lives on their line every day to protect our nation and its people.

Some of them – millions of them – have paid the ultimate sacrifice and for this, we owe them our lives and our freedom. It is only right that we continue to bow our heads in silence to remember them and respect them.”