'Rest easy pal' - Tributes to former Lancashire Police dog Narvik who has died

Tributes have been paid to a former police dog who has died.

PD Narvik served with Lancashire Police between 2008 and 2013 before enjoying the last six years in retirement.

PD Narvik

This evening it was announced the canine had passed away.

In a tribute to the pooch, a spokesman for the Lancashire Police Dog Unit said on social media: "A sad day as we say goodnight to legendary PD Narvik who served Lancs 2008-2013.

"His hobbies included demolishing burglars, creating Facebook scandals and trying to turn the dog van on its side.

"Famous for dying on duty to be revived by CPR then continue his shift.

"Rest easy pal."

A series of tributes were also left to Narvik by members of the public on Twitter

Nancy Lamb said: "Ah, very sad. Well done for all your hard work as a police dog."

McRodderz wrote: "Sleep well Narvik. You've more than earned our thanks."

Mark Giddings added: "Sadly missed by the people of Lancashire."

Melindi Scott continued: "What a cracking old boy he ended up. Paws up chap.