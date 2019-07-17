Rev Michael Storr celebrates 60 years of service as organist and choirmaster at Chorley United Reformed Church

Members of Chorley United Reformed Church, are celebrating organist and choirmaster, Rev Michael Storr’s 60 years of service with a special event this weekend.

Rev Storr (front, fourth right) first took up the post in 1959 when his father, Rev George Storr was minister of what was then Hollinshead Street Congregational Church.

Rev Michael Storr

Under Michael’s leadership, the church developed a reputation for musical excellence – both in terms of organ playing and choral work, and over the years, the choir has led many musical events and productions.

However, Michael is quick to recognise that he couldn’t do any of this alone.

He said: “I have been blessed by the support I have been given during my service at Chorley URC by my wife Joyce and by the various ministers - my late father, Rev George Storr, then the Rev John Hopkins, Rev Tom Carmichael and now our present minister, Rev Martin Whiffen.

“Each has offered different perspectives about music in worship and thus our worship has developed through the years.”

Michael’s 60th anniversary service starts at 10.30am on Sunday, July 21.

The church’s minister, Rev Martin Whiffen, said: “Sixty years service as organist and choirmaster, in the same church, is an extraordinary record of service. We hope many people will join us to celebrate.”