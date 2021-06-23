Rivington Music Festival organisers overcome Covid obstacles to save the event

Toploader

Organisers faced a difficult decision following the Government’s postponement of ‘Freedom Day’.

But they say they have worked closely with Chorley Council to establish COVID secure safety measures to allow the festival, from July 16-18, to go ahead.

Projects manager at Rivington Terraced Gardens Andrew Suter, said: “It’s been a week of huge ups and downs.

"We contemplated cancelling very seriously but having worked though our options, we are confident we can deliver a fantastic festival that is Covid safe, albeit with reduced numbers.

“This past 12 months has been such a challenging time for our fundraising, as it has for all charities, but this event is the biggest opportunity we have this year to raise much-needed funds for the upkeep of the gardens.

"For it to be allowed to proceed is a godsend for our fundraising efforts.

“There has been a huge rush for early tickets and now that we are confident we can deliver a Covid safe event, we anticipate the remaining tickets selling out quickly.

"To reassure our festival goers, we will be putting up an FAQ advice section on our website detailing the precise COVID safety measures we will have in place and we ask them to abide by these. We can’t wait to see everyone enjoying alfresco music once more."

Headlined by iconic rock bands Toploader and Republica, local favourite bands and up and coming acts have also pledged their support to the event, which will raise vital funds for the terraced gardens, which are preserved on a charity basis by Rivington Heritage Trust and an army of volunteers.

Mark Radcliffe, broadcaster, writer, musician and patron of Rivington Terraced Gardens, said: “Summer wouldn’t be summer without festivals. It’s fantastic news that the Rivington Music Festival can go ahead.

"We’re confident that it’ll raise a good portion of the funds needed to keep up the good work of the volunteers in maintaining the glory of this unique corner of Britain.”

Previously held in 2018 and 2019 as a one-day event, organisers of the 2021 festival have booked quality heritage acts to maximise ticket sales.

A Friday Legends Night will take place from 7pm on July 16 featuring Mark Radcliffe, Bez from the Happy Mondays, Clint Boon from Inspiral Carpets and XS Manchester, and local DJ John William Leather.

The Saturday line-up from 1pm – 10:30pm, features: Republica, Red Electrick, Good Foxy, Driftwood, Jeremiah Ferrari, Joe McAdam, Pete McDonna and Be My Band.

From Sunday 1pm – 10:30pm, Toploader, Design Rewind, Magari, TVOD, Ellysse Mason, Taylor Paisley-French, Casper Mason and Marc Winstanley will be on stage.

Adult tickets are available from £14, child tickets from £6, weekend tickets are also on sale.