Road safety campaign returns this month

A hard-hitting annual road safety campaign returns to Leyland later this month.

The 11th high profile Alive to Drive will have on show a car which features as part of a road safety campaign by the Lancashire Parternship for Road Safety which belonged to Dan Birch.

The campaign is called Dan Birch: Almost Home and tells the story of what happened to Dan from the perspective of his mother.

Daniel, who lived in Coppull with his mum and dad, older brother and younger sister, was killed on Mother’s Day two years ago.

He was driving home after a night out when he lost control of his car and collided with a brick gatepost.

The damage to his car was catastrophic and he died almost instantly with massive internal bleeding.

He was almost three times over the legal limit.

Staged by Chorley Advanced Motorists, Alive to Drive will return to Tesco Leyland on Saturday and Sunday, August 31 and September 1.

It is being supported by the local police, fire service, ambulance service, Lancashire Road Safety Partnership and Highways England to name but a few.

The event takes place between 9am and 5pm on the Saturday and 10.30am and 4pm on the Sunday and all are welcome.