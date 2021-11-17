Now in its fifth year, the popular walk has so far raised £15,000 for the hospice, with donations still flooding in.

The 15-mile trek from Chorley Little Theatre to the top of Rivington Pike and back took place last Saturday, November 13, with motorists beeping their horns and passers-by waving from pavements as the sea of Santas worked their way through the town dancing along to Christmas hits.

Organiser Neil Hailwood, Community Ambassador for Derian House, said: “The annual event continues to get bigger and better and as each year passes I become more and more amazed at the level of support we get from local businesses and volunteers.

“This is a community event which aims to raise awareness of the incredible charity that is Derian House, as well as raising much-needed funds. After missing 2020, it was great to be back this year with all of our Santas. I could not be more proud of the fantastic atmosphere created and the warm feedback from everyone taking part.”

Neil, a businessman from Chorley, began fundraising for Derian House Children’s Hospice in 2012 in memory of a friend’s son who died at an early age. He promised himself he would do something every year to raise vital funds for the hospice.

Over the years, he has walked, cycled, held online events and hosted the Jingle all the Way walk for five years, raising a total of more than £100,000.

Mick Croskery, Fundraising Manager at Derian House Children’s Hospice, added: “Jingle all the Way is one of my very favourite events of the year – it’s always such an awesome day with a brilliant atmosphere.

“Neil is a top guy, he works so hard on ensuring this event is so well organised and always runs like clockwork. Over the years he has raised more than £100,000 to help us care for our children and families at Derian House and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

For anyone wishing to take part in next year’s event, organiser Neil has a message: “Our date is already booked for next year so we will see you all on Saturday, 12 November 2022 for Jingle all the Way VI” he said!

To sponsor the Santas visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jingleallthewayv

