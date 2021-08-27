Search launched for missing Wigan man

Louis Bean has been missing for five days

Worried friends and family of 25-year-old Louis Bean, from Aspull, are appealing for any information as to his whereabouts or for him to get in touch.

He was last seen on Monday August 23, at his aunt’s house in Leyland, wearing a blue jacket and grey trousers.

Some people have come forward, believing they have seen him in Kirkham near Blackpool.

The police have been informed of the disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101.