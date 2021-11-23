Evie from Standish who attends Woodfold Primary wrote the Teeny Tiny Plumber which she will sell this Saturday at the Derian House Charity Shop to raise funds for the Children's Hospice.

Deriving inspiration after reading a book from kids author and comedian David Walliams, she chose this particular charity as her younger sister Martha who is 10 months old attends the hospice.

Evie's mum Sarah, 36, who is a teacher, said: "When Martha was born she wasn't breathing and spent five weeks in intensive care. Derian House approached us and helped and have supported us since.

Four-year-old Evie who has written a book entitled Teeny Tiny Plumber to raise funds for Derian House Children's Hospice.

"Her prognosis was pretty bleak. They offered her a hydrotherapy pool, a special cinema and a smile garden which Evie also availed of and enjoyed."

With good news on the horizon as Martha is all set to be discharged at the end of December, Sarah added: "She is doing really well. We are not out of the woods yet but she is doing much better.

"Evie will be gutted though as she loves going there as they always made a massive fuss over her so she felt included."

Without spoiling the plot, Teeny Tiny Plumber depicts the story of a little girl who is a plumber and gets turned teenie tiny by a nasty witch. The witch's drain gets blocked and she has to ask the little girl for help to which she agrees but on the condition that she reverses the spell.

Crediting the hospice for all they do, Sarah added: "It is full of some of the kindest, hardworking people I have ever met and we want to raise as much money as possible for this fantastic charity.

"So if you are shopping in Chorley on Saturday and could spare £3 for one of Evie's books, she would be over the moon."

The £3 book will be available to purchase from 10am to 1pm.