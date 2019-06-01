Pictures give a glimpse of a new cinema coming to Chorley.

Images released by Chorley Council reveal seating being built in what is to be part of a six-screen cinema in the town centre.

Sneak peek inside new cinema being built in Chorley

A spokesman for the borough authority said: “It won't be long until you can enjoy a Friday night out at the cinema in Chorley - here you can see progress on site today, including inside the auditoriums.

“We often get asked how big it is - two of the screens will be circa 200 seats and the other four circa 100 seats.”

The council is looking to open the complex at the start of December.

