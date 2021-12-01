Sponsored walk in Chorley raises £4,880 for North West Air Ambulance

The walk took place on Sunday, October 24, starting at the Potters Arms through White Coppice to Brinscall then back via Heapey to the Potters Arms - a distance of just over 10 miles.

The presentation night was held on Saturday at the Potters Arms, where Mrs Denise Potter (Licensee) and Mr Tony Marsden (Event organiser), handed over a cheque for £4,880.00 to Mike and Tony from the North West Air Ambulance.

They said: "We would like to thank Asda (Chorley), Morrison’s (Chorley), Elite Systems Integration and Rejuvenate Aesthetics by Donna for their sponsorship of the event. We would also like to thank all those who took part in the sponsored walk and to all our pub regulars and customers, for their support with fundraising throughout the year."