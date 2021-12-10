From 2pm until 6pm, The Market, held at Millenium Hall, Longsands Lane, will have over 20 stalls to peruse including festive food and drink.

It is free to attend but an optional donation is welcome at the door which will go towards funding for North West Air Ambulance and Age Concern Lancashire.

Non profit Fairydust Events organiser Sarah Williams said: "We have our very own Santa with his grotto. This is being provided by one of our volunteers plus a gift every time for the child cost is £3.

One of the many stalls to have a look at tomorrow.

"We have everything from health and beauty to some stunning handmade gifts.

"We also have our tombola £1 for three tickets, raising funds for North West Air Ambulance and Age Concern Central Lancashire.

"This is our last event of 2021, and to date, we have raised approximately £2,800 for our causes through ladies nights and psychic readings and would love to get to the magical £3k!

"It’s free entry on the day, however, there will be a charity bucket for any donations gratefully accepted.

Personalised Christmas baubles will be one of the things available to purchase at the market.

"We would ask with the Covid restrictions that our guests do follow the one-way system in place and masks are worn unless except."

Any budding singers who would like to showcase their talents are encouraged to come along.

Asked would there be any other special guests, she added: "The Grinch could also be in attendance."

Who doesn't love a nice smelling candle?

Fizz for Christmas? Why not.

Santa Claus is coming town.